Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 893,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 95,570 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,055,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 337,599 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 109.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 132,677 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,798,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,100,000 after buying an additional 240,192 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1,082.6% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 29,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

HOPE stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.97 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 9.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOPE shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

