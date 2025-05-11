Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 11,822 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,928,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,429,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 63,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RXRX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

