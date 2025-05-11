Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 21,584 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,584 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 128.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 86,677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 392,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 188,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $3.96 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $233.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

VNDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,361,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,241,834.80. This represents a 0.43 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,180. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

