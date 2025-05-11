Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 24,542 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) by 216.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,542 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $265.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -0.16.

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TERN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

