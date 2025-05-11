Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,644,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,742,000 after buying an additional 252,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 41,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,418,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80,042 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in 8X8 by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 798,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 118,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $2,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGHT. StockNews.com lowered shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 8X8 from $2.60 to $1.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Laurence Denny sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,373. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 50,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,187,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,360,879.78. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,678 shares of company stock worth $590,602. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EGHT opened at $1.85 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $242.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.80.

8X8 Company Profile

(Free Report)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.