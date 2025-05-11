Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Holdings in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hagerty were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hagerty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 3,108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 494,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,068 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,201,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

In other Hagerty news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $32,859.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,308,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,822,133.37. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurie Harris sold 3,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $33,084.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,235.09. This trade represents a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,136 shares of company stock worth $961,587 over the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HGTY opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 0.88. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Hagerty had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $319.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

