Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $234,000 Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 2,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

RYAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $70.08 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.34 and a 12 month high of $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.73.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $690.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 141.18%.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

