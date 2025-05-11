Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $247,000 Position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 161,354 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AvePoint by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $18,067,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 12,961.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Price Performance

AVPT opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $19.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVPT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $528,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,312,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,826,510.95. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.