Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $247,000 Position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 161,354 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AvePoint by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $18,067,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 12,961.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.
AVPT opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $19.90.
In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $528,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,312,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,826,510.95. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
