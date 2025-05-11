Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $207,000 in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 15,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 90.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 65,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 15,864 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WOR shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Down 0.0 %

WOR opened at $58.21 on Friday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $304.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.