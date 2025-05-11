Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $230,000 in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Get Bank First alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank First by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank First during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Bank First by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Bank First by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael S. Stayer-Suprick bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.07 per share, for a total transaction of $102,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,782.45. This represents a 49.14 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel C. Mcconeghy purchased 380 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.72 per share, with a total value of $40,173.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,440. This trade represents a 23.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Bank First from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank First from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank First

Bank First Price Performance

Shares of BFC stock opened at $112.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.42. Bank First Co. has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 29.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Bank First Profile

(Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.