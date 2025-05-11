Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $232,000 in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXNM. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $497,880,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,594,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,148,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,524,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXNM. Mizuho upgraded shares of TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

NYSE TXNM opened at $52.89 on Friday. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.60.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $482.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.01 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.05%.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

