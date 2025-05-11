Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,173 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 780.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 5,662.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.21 million, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 2.17. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Vimeo had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $8.00 price target on Vimeo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

