Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 118.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance

AE stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.