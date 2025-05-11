Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 118.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance
AE stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.
