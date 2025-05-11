Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 621 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 764.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 32,588.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $1,581,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,176,049.26. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $27,242.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,000,235.20. This represents a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,208 shares of company stock worth $9,556,494 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $39.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.50. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $58.40.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on AKRO

About Akero Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.