Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 5,055 Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 827.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Insider Activity at Encore Capital Group

In related news, Director Ashwini Gupta purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $1,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,505.90. This represents a 70.29 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashish Masih acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.14 per share, for a total transaction of $702,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,324,005.56. The trade was a 6.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ECPG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $40.49 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $392.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.49 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

