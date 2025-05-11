Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,345 Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Perimeter Solutions by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $2,292,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 471,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,142.42. The trade was a 34.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRM stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.14 and a beta of 1.88. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.00 million. Research analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

