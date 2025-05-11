Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,133 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,468,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,973 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,838,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,823,000 after buying an additional 2,477,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 55,709 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,840,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UUUU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital set a $5.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce D. Hansen purchased 6,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,765.75. The trade was a 2.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $50,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,590.50. The trade was a 17.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.76 million, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $7.47.

Energy Fuels Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.