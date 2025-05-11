Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 293 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in City were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of City by 781.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in City by 710.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in City by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of City by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $118.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. City Holding has a 1-year low of $99.63 and a 1-year high of $137.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.07.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $74.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.28 million. City had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $52,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,010. The trade was a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $162,708.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $328,902.60. This trade represents a 33.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,069 shares of company stock worth $359,820 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of City from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

