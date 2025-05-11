Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $201,000 Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 354,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after acquiring an additional 170,600 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 212,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

CHEF stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.74. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $950.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.34 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

