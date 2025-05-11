Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 739,367 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.78. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $70.49. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.30.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

