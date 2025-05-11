Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Sprout Social by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sprout Social by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 834,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,615,000 after acquiring an additional 163,788 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 304,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 63,248 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.69.

In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 23,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $581,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,358.76. This represents a 35.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $334,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,842.50. This represents a 10.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,639. Insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

SPT stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.63 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

