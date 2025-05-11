Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.23% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HPP. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HPP opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $325.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.48. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

