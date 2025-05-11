Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $8.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Hudson Technologies from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $327.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.92. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $10.04.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 41.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 29,756 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 162,002 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Further Reading

