ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $142.87, but opened at $135.35. ICU Medical shares last traded at $140.00, with a volume of 36,113 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ICUI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 32,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 23.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at about $895,000. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,845,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.13.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.49. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $599.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

