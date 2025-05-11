International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $84.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $76.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.8 %

IFF stock opened at $73.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.55.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.93%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 700 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.00 per share, with a total value of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,980. The trade was a 1.89 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

