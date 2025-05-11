International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of International Seaways worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,759,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,043,000 after purchasing an additional 369,145 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in International Seaways by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,632,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after buying an additional 146,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Seaways by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after buying an additional 32,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 429,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -0.01. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $178.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 50.91%. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 5.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday. SEB Equity Research set a $50.00 price objective on International Seaways in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In related news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $69,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,445.62. The trade was a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $146,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,625.67. The trade was a 8.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $380,086. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

