InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:IVT opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $31.65.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 0.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2376 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 413.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IVT shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InvenTrust Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

See Also

