Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,062 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 64,983 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,492,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000.

Shares of PEJ stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.20.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

