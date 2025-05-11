iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $116.59 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $107.43 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.40 and a 200-day moving average of $133.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

