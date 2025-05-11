Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock Position Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JOUT. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 74,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 32,162 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 355,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOUT opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $43.13.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $168.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Johnson Outdoors had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.60%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

