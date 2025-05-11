Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.34, but opened at $29.12. Karat Packaging shares last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 1,361 shares traded.
Karat Packaging Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.32 million, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $101.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.27 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 6.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Karat Packaging Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karat Packaging
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRT. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Karat Packaging by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Karat Packaging by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Karat Packaging Company Profile
Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Karat Packaging
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Here’s The Reason Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On MercadoLibre Stock
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Analyst-Favorite Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark: Worth the Hype?
Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.