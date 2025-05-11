Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.34, but opened at $29.12. Karat Packaging shares last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 1,361 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.32 million, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $101.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.27 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 6.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRT. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Karat Packaging by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Karat Packaging by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

