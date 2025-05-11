Kayne Anderson BDC (KBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $58.43 million for the quarter.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.01 million. Kayne Anderson BDC had a net margin of 59.80% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, analysts expect Kayne Anderson BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KBDC opened at $15.84 on Friday. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%.

KBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kayne Anderson BDC from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

