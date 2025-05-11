Kopin (KOPN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2024 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter.
Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 109.38% and a negative return on equity of 165.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Kopin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kopin Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of KOPN stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Kopin has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $231.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kopin
Kopin Company Profile
Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kopin
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Here’s The Reason Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On MercadoLibre Stock
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Analyst-Favorite Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark: Worth the Hype?
Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.