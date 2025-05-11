Kopin (KOPN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2024 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 109.38% and a negative return on equity of 165.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Kopin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Kopin has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $231.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KOPN. StockNews.com upgraded Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kopin from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

