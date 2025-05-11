Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of KRO stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.56 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.05%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin B. Kramer acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $104,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,460 shares in the company, valued at $159,447.80. This represents a 187.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Articles

