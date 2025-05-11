Lake Street Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) Stock Price

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 284.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Elutia in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Elutia Trading Up 4.5 %

ELUT opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. Elutia has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $84.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elutia will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Elutia

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Elutia by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elutia in the first quarter worth $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elutia during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elutia by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elutia in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elutia

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

