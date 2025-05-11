Lake Street Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock Price

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 140.38% from the company’s current price.

GrowGeneration Price Performance

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.57.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 23.73% and a negative net margin of 26.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of GrowGeneration

In other GrowGeneration news, CEO Darren Lampert purchased 82,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,340.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,728,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,941.18. This represents a 5.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Michael Salaman purchased 85,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $103,412.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 1,639,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,568.73. The trade was a 5.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

