Lake Street Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock Price

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 140.38% from the company’s current price.
GrowGeneration Price Performance
NASDAQ GRWG opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.57.
GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 23.73% and a negative net margin of 26.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of GrowGeneration
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.
About GrowGeneration
GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.
