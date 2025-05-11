Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOB. StockNews.com cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $27.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,551.68. This trade represents a 72.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.