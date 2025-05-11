Maia Wealth LLC Purchases 1,875 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,299 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.4% of Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,072,269.86. This trade represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $198.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.09 and its 200 day moving average is $227.36. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.