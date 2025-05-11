Maia Wealth LLC Purchases 1,875 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,299 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.4% of Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,072,269.86. This trade represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Apple Stock Up 0.5 %
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Apple Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.20%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.80.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
