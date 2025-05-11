MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MannKind were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MannKind alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,257,000 after purchasing an additional 420,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MannKind by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,374,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,996,000 after buying an additional 35,346 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,887,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587,484 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,958,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 855,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,270,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,597,000 after acquiring an additional 45,277 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

MannKind Stock Performance

Shares of MNKD opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 1.14. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $78.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

MannKind Profile

(Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.