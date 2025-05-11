Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stake Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,699 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Matterport were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Matterport by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 1,057,537 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,613,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matterport by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,706,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,329,000 after purchasing an additional 578,754 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Matterport by 325.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 452,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 346,434 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Matterport by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 237,400 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Matterport Stock Performance
MTTR opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $5.46.
About Matterport
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.
