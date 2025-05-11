MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $11.95. MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 37,507 shares trading hands.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.98.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (JETD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, airfreight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.