Metagenomi (MGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter.
Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.18 million. Metagenomi had a negative return on equity of 43.23% and a negative net margin of 134.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($20.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Metagenomi to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Metagenomi Stock Performance
Metagenomi stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Metagenomi has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $8.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Metagenomi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Metagenomi from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.
About Metagenomi
Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.
