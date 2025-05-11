Metagenomi (MGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter.

Get Metagenomi alerts:

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.18 million. Metagenomi had a negative return on equity of 43.23% and a negative net margin of 134.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($20.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Metagenomi to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Metagenomi Stock Performance

Metagenomi stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Metagenomi has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $8.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Metagenomi stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Metagenomi, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MGX Free Report ) by 482.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Metagenomi worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Metagenomi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Metagenomi from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MGX

About Metagenomi

(Get Free Report)

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metagenomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metagenomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.