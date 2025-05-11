MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 50,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 22,311 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark A. Marino sold 202,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $527,820.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,713,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,471,258.86. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amar Maletira sold 521,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $975,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,368,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,773.36. The trade was a 10.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,154,204 shares of company stock worth $2,384,960. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 13.2 %

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $1.25 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $296.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.14.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $665.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.95 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Rackspace Technology Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Featured Articles

