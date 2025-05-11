MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,635 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,372,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,005,000 after acquiring an additional 102,406 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 620,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 145,402 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 442,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 58,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 88,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.00. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.28 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 37.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.51%. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is currently 116.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MFIC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

