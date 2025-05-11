MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.10% of MRC Global worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Stock Performance

Shares of MRC opened at $12.27 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $15.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. MRC Global had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on MRC Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

