NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect NRx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter.
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect NRx Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NRXP stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.
