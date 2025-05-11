NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXPGet Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect NRx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect NRx Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NRXP stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRXP. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on NRx Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

Earnings History for NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

