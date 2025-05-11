NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by NFP Retirement Inc.

NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,464,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $196,711,000 after purchasing an additional 50,978 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.96.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $116.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

