Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,300.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 875,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after buying an additional 813,352 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,129,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,534,000 after acquiring an additional 721,629 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $8,225,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,929,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,483,000 after purchasing an additional 398,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,843,000. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OCSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

OCSL opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,230.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Craig A. Jacobson bought 14,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $199,943.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,054.47. This represents a 26.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

