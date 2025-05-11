ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,446,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ON24 were worth $9,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ON24 by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sharat Sharan sold 39,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $204,995.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,164,092 shares in the company, valued at $16,548,201.16. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $41,055.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,698.48. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 206,529 shares of company stock worth $1,174,541 and have sold 155,384 shares worth $873,019. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONTF stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $7.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.56.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

