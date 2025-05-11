OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 267.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 28,164 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,853,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,219,000 after purchasing an additional 216,410 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OneWater Marine

In other news, Director J Steven Roy bought 5,001 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $61,112.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,799.42. This trade represents a 24.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,368 shares in the company, valued at $10,508,467.20. The trade was a 2.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneWater Marine Price Performance

Shares of ONEW opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 2.15. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $31.36.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $483.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.73 million. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONEW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W downgraded OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on OneWater Marine from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on ONEW

OneWater Marine Profile

(Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.